Roshan Roeder Photo source: LinkedIn

Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) board of directors elected Roshan Roeder as corporate vice president and president, defense systems sector, starting Oct. 17. Roeder succeeds Mary Petryszyn, who plans to retire Jan. 13.

“Roshan is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading a broad spectrum of businesses," Kathy Warden, chair, president and CEO of Northrop Grumman, said in a statement. “With her leadership, our defense systems businesses will continue to thrive as they deliver mission-critical capabilities for our customers.”

Roeder currently is vice president and general manager of the airborne multifunction sensors division in the mission systems sector.

In her more than 20-year career with Northrop Grumman, she has led different businesses for the company. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Virginia Tech.