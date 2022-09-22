Upland expands leading SMS marketing software to U.K.
Sep. 22, 2022 11:10 AM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) has expanded its SMS marketing footprint into the United Kingdom for the first time with its SMS marketing product, Waterfall.
- Powering millions of text messages weekly, Waterfall enables brands to automate and schedule two-way SMS conversations and use SMS as an effective channel for timely notifications and promotions.
- With SMS making a resurgence amongst UK consumers, UK brands have an opportunity to add Waterfall’s SMS capabilities as a highly effective and personal marketing channel to drive revenues.
- “With Waterfall, we are enabling our customers to layer on critical SMS capabilities and lean on Upland’s expertise as a top player in mobile messaging.” said Ian Burk, Chief Business Officer at Upland.
Comments