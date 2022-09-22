IBM to acquire Texas digital product development consultancy

IBM Canada Head Office Building in Markham near Toronto, Ontario.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced Thursday plans to acquire U.S. digital product engineering services firm, Dialexa.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • This would marks IBM's sixth acquisition made in 2022 and its first in the digital product engineering services market.
  • Founded in 2010, Texas-based Dialexa offers end-to-end digital product engineering services consisting of strategy, design, build, launch, and optimization services across cloud platforms including AWS and Microsoft Azure. It employs 300 product managers, designers, full-stack engineers and data scientists, based in Dallas and Chicago.
  • The acquisition will help improve IBM's product engineering expertise, hybrid cloud and AI capabilities.

Comments (4)

