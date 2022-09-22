Gracell Biotechnologies initiated at buy at Citi citing its autologous CAR-T platform

Sep. 22, 2022

  • Citi has initiated Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) with a buy rating highlighting the speed of the company's autologous CAR-T platform manufacturing compared to competitors.
  • The firm has a $12 price target (~422% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz said that FasTCAR, the CAR-T platform, can manufacture in 22-36 hours compared to the industry average of one to six weeks.
  • He added this will cut the "autologous CAR-T vein-to-vein time from the industry average ~20-35 days to ~11-14 days."
  • The company's lead candidate is GC012F, a dual BCMA/CD19 FasTCAR candidate for multiple myeloma, currently in phase 1.
  • Nochomovitz noted that data on the asset presented earlier this year found it "shaping up to be highly competitive with Legend Biotech's (LEGN) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel)" in terms of objective response rate and complete response.
  • He added he sees IND filings for GC012F in the US and China by the end of the year.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Gracell (GRCL) as a hold with high marks for revisions and valuation.

Comments

