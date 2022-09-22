UniCredit stock rallies after CEO expects year guidance to 'substantially' improve

Sep. 22, 2022

  • UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCRY) shares climbed 5.7% in late Thursday morning U.S. trading after the Italian bank's CEO said he sees 2022 guidance improving "substantially" as rising interest rates offset any slump in fee income.
  • The lender will upgrade its full-year guidance when it reveals third-quarter earnings, Andrea Orcel said at a Bank of America conference in London, adding that he feels good about 2023 "given the lines of defense and momentum we have."
  • Orcel pointed to the firm's robust commercial momentum spurred by an industrial transformation. It had enough provisions to absorb loan losses, as well as a high quality loan book, he added.
  • While UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) boosted full-year guidance after releasing Q2 earnings in July, it's shares have dipped some 27% so far this year in the wake of a global economic downturn.
  • Still, "if you look at the last three crises we lost, I think we're determined not to lose this one," Orcel contended.
  • Earlier this week, (Sep. 21) UniCredit launches second share buyback for up to €1B.

