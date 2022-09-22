Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares -4.1% to a new 52-week low in Thursday's trading, extending recent sharp losses as aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange fell to their lowest in a year and a half.

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners downgraded Alcoa (AA) on Thursday to Peer Perform from Outperform without a price target, saying macro factors have "crushed the aluminum bull case."

The analyst cut 2022 and 2023 aluminum forecast "on challenges that led to a global surplus rather than deficits."

Tanners noted that China's production rose 2.6% Y/Y in the January-August period but exports rose 31% YTD amid lockdowns and a faltering property sector, apparently with limited government appetite to bail out the property market.

Further threats include high global energy costs hurting demand, rising global interest rates, and Russia dumping supply on the London Metal Exchange, Tanners said.

Alcoa (AA) has entered a difficult phase of the economic cycle, but beyond the doom and gloom is a "huge bull case," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.