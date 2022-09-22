Credit Suisse sounds out investors on raising fresh cash - report
Sep. 22, 2022 11:29 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has sounded out investors about raising fresh capital, approaching them for the fourth time in about seven years as it embarks on revamping its investment bank, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
- Its shares have slid 4.6% in late morning trading in the U.S.
- Among the scenarios being discussed at the Swiss bank is pulling out of the U.S. market entirely, they said. Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Credit Suisse (CS) is considering splitting its investment bank into three — an advisory business, which may be spun off later; a bad bank to hold high-risk assets and other businesses to be disposed of; and the rest of the business.
- The FT article, though, said the bank's leadership is "desperate" to avoid going tot he markets for funding given the company's depressed stock price.
- In July, Credit Suisse (CS) said it would announce the results of its comprehensive review of operations in October.
Comments (4)