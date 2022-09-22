Finastra and Visa enter collaboration for Banking as a Service
Sep. 22, 2022
- Finastra and Visa (NYSE:V) announce a Banking as a Service (or BaaS) collaboration to co-develop new functionality on its Payments Hub solutions and implement Visa Direct.
- The new capability will give Finastra's bank customers around the world access to cross-border payouts capabilities for small- and medium-sized businesses, and individuals, in multiple currencies and countries.
- "This BaaS partnership will allow banks to offer their customers greater choice in how to route cross-border payments, with banks essentially embedding Visa products. We are excited to partner on this proposition with Visa as it provides a very attractive solution for banks seeking to help increase overall customer satisfaction and loyalty through a transparent and cost-effective digital payments option." said Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments Business Unit at Finastra.
