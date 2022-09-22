Coinbase wins regulatory approval to offer crypto products in the Netherlands

Sep. 22, 2022 11:55 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has secured regulatory approval from the Netherlands' central bank to offer crypto-related products to customers in the country, it said in a blog post Thursday.
  • It's the first global crypto exchange to receive registration approval from De Nederlandsche Bank, the company said, thus making it the first of its kind to enter the northwestern European country.
  • "The Netherlands is a critical international market for crypto," said Nana Murugesan, vice president, International and Business Development at Coinbase.
  • COIN said more registrations are in the works in a number of major markets as it seeks to expand its global footprint while staying compliant with regulations.
  • In July, Coinbase gained approval from Italian regulator as part of its European expansion.

