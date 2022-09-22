Block integrates Afterpay BNPL into Square online transactions in Canada
Sep. 22, 2022 11:58 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square merchant ecosystem has started integrating with Afterpay in Canada, providing "Buy Now, Pay Later" functionality to sellers using Square's e-commerce products, the company said Thursday.
- The integration will allow Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay's BNPL offerings to their customers. The company said offering customers the ability to pay over time helps to attract new shoppers hand helps to increase revenue.
- The move comes as BNPL payments are projected to increase almost 64% on an annual basis to reach US$5.96B in Canada in 2022, Square said, referring to data from Research and Markets. Canadian Gen Z and Millennials aged 18 to 44 use the such financing options the most, it added, citing a study by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
- Earlier on Thursday, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Block (SQ) to Neutral, partly to slowing market penetration in BNPL.
