Columbia Sportswear sets ambitious long-term sales goals, affirms full-year guide

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) reaffirmed full-year guidance and targeted ambitious growth in sales and EPS through 2025 on Thursday.

During an investor presentation on Thursday, the company said it is targeting EPS of $7.35 to $7.95 and net sales of $4.5B to $4.7B for the full-year 2025. That compares to a reaffirmed forecast of $3.44 to $3.50B and $5.00 to $5.40 in earnings per share for 2022. Over that period, management is targeting an annual total shareholder return of 13% to 17%.

“Our 3-year plan outlines our balanced, broad-based growth that will be amplified by three key accelerators: footwear, international expansion and digital sales growth,” CEO Tim Boyle said. “Columbia, with its differentiated innovation and value proposition, will add over $700M in net sales by 2025.”

CFO Jim Swanson added that the strong shareholder returns are due to be accelerated by “broad-based momentum” across categories and geographies. Additionally, digital sales are expected to grow significantly in the next three years as the company invests in digital sales capabilities and shoes up its supply chain.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) stock slid 1.58% near the midpoint of Thursday’s trading session.

