Royal Caribbean on pace for "historical" booking levels in 2023
Sep. 22, 2022
- In its latest SEC filing, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) disclosed that bookings are significantly outpacing 2019 levels, indicating strong demand trends.
- Bookings have picked up for 2022 and 2023 cruises after Royal Caribbean announced in August that it was easing COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for travelers on most itineraries.
- The company now expects 2022 bookings to be significantly higher than those recorded in 2019, and bookings in 2023 are expected to rise at higher rates to "historical ranges".
- In the same filing Royal Caribbean announced a private offering of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 for $1B and a concurrent private offering of senior secured notes due 2029 for $1B.
- Shares were up ~3% shortly after 12pm ET.
