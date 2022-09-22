Royal Caribbean on pace for "historical" booking levels in 2023

Sep. 22, 2022 12:04 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Royal Caribbean, Oasis of the Seas Cruise Ship.

RobertsGalleries/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • In its latest SEC filing, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) disclosed that bookings are significantly outpacing 2019 levels, indicating strong demand trends.
  • Bookings have picked up for 2022 and 2023 cruises after Royal Caribbean announced in August that it was easing COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for travelers on most itineraries.
  • The company now expects 2022 bookings to be significantly higher than those recorded in 2019, and bookings in 2023 are expected to rise at higher rates to "historical ranges".
  • In the same filing Royal Caribbean announced a private offering of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 for $1B and a concurrent private offering of senior secured notes due 2029 for $1B.
  • Shares were up ~3% shortly after 12pm ET.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.