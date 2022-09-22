Rogers (NYSE:ROG) quickly popped up 2.5% after a report about some settlement talks in China in regards to its sale to Dupont (NYSE:DD).

There was some news of settlement talks between the companies and China's antitrust regulator, according to traders, who cited a Capitol Forum report. The companies are said to be working on a remedy with the Chinese regulator.

The latest development comes after Dealreporter earlier Thursday said the Dupont (DD) $5.2 billion purchase of Rogers (ROG) is facing industrial concerns in China. China's review appears to be facing industrial, not competition concern. There's a chance that the deal will go past a Nov. 1 deadline termination deadline, one source told the publication.

The latest reports come after a Barclays analyst on Sunday speculated about a potential price cut on the Rogers (ROG) deal with Nov. 1 termination date approaching.

Barclays sees a "high probability" that the deal gets done, though ROG/DD is a unique deal where a "renegotiated lower price" scenario may be amenable to both parties," Barclays analyst Michael Leithead wrote in a note on Sunday.

Dupont (DD) remains committed to completing the Rogers (ROG) deal, according to the Dealreporter item earlier.

Earlier this month, a report circulated that the antitrust review process by China's State Administration for Market Regulation appeared to be moving along and engagement may start soon.