Accenture FQ4 results seen solid but Wall Street feels outlook is mixed, may disappoint

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock is trading largely flat on Sept. 22 after the company reported FQ4 results, wherein revenue was in line with estimates but the FQ1 outlook was seen below expectations.

The Irish tech giant expects FQ1 2023 revenue to be between $15.2B and $15.75B (Consensus $16.16B) an increase of 10% to 14% in local currency, reflecting Accenture's assumption of about -8.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with FQ1 2022. For full fiscal year 2023, ACN expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency.

FQ4 revenue grew ~15% (in US$) (+22.4% in local currency) to $15.42B, which came in line with analysts expectations, while GAAP EPS of $2.60 beat estimates by $0.03.

Jefferies said the results were solid but concerns around the resiliency of demand are likely to increase. The firm — which has a Hold rating and a price target of $310 on ACN — added that outlook "is likely to disappoint." with currency headwinds a bigger issue than anticipated, Bloomberg reported.

Cowen — which has an Outperform rating and a price target of $325 — thinks that the FQ4 results were healthy but the outlook was mixed.

Meanwhile, Vital Knowledge, added that seeing the macro environment, ACN results and guidance were "pretty terrific, and it seems like the only real source of pressure is coming from FX," Bloomberg reported. However, Vital noted that the outlook was "squishy in some areas," including revenue.

For fiscal 2023, Accenture expects EPS to be between $11.09 and $11.41, an increase of 4% to 7% over FY22 EPS. Operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $8.5B to $9B.

The company said it expects to return at least $7.1B in cash to shareholders in fiscal 2023 through dividends and share buybacks.

Other FQ4 metrics: Consulting revenues grew +14% Y/Y (in US$) to $8.33B, while Outsourcing revenues increased 16% (in Us$) to $7.09B.

North America was the company's biggest market with $7.52B in revenue, an increase of 18% Y/Y.

New bookings for FQ4 were $18.4B, an increase of 22% (in US$).

The company also hiked its dividend by 15.5% to $1.12 and the board approved an additional $3B share buyback authority.

Accenture is also acquiring Inspirage.