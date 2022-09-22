Mastercard extends cross-border payment capabilities to Hamilton Reserve Bank
Sep. 22, 2022 12:21 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has provided Hamilton Reserve Bank cross-border payment capabilities to facilitate real-time customer payments in more than 100 countries.
- Hamilton, based in the Caribbean's St. Kitts and Nevis, expects to process over 20K transfers a month in the near future, said Sir Tony Baldry, the founding chairman of the lender.
- The partnership allows Masercard (MA) to keep growing in the region and "support even more people to pay and get paid securely and quickly, wherever they are in the world,” said Mastercard's Dalton Fowles, country manager for Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Eastern Caribbean markets.
- In June, Mastercard opened up its payment network to NFTs and web3.
Comments