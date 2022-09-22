Loop Media stock gains after uplisting to NYSE American, $12M public offering

Sep. 22, 2022 12:29 PM ETLoop Media, Inc. (LPTV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Loop Media (OTCPK:LPTV) stock gained ground after the digital video platform provider uplisted its shares to NYSE American and held a $12M public offering.

Shares of Loop opened at $4.50 after pricing at $5, hitting an early high of $6.17 before dipping to a low of $4.30. The shares recently changed hands at $5.44 at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

Loop offered 2.4M shares priced at $5 per share, raising $12M. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 360K more shares at the public price. Roth Capital is serving as sole manager.

Based in California, Loop provides short-form videos to retail stores, restaurants, hotels and other venues to entertain and engage customers. The company also delivers video content directly to consumers through mobile devices and connected TV.

Prior to Thursday, Loop shares were traded OTC under the symbol LPTV, closing at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company conducted a 1-for-3 reverse stock split after market close on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.