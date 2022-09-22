Rep. Blumenauer talks up 'real potential' of psychedelics as mental health therapies
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)
- Speaking during a House Ways and Means Committee bill markup Wednesday, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) said that psychedelic drugs have "real potential" as mental health therapies with "less impact" than prescription drugs.
- "Oregon is involved in an experiment with therapeutic psilocybin that is indicating that there's some real potential to be able to deal with addiction, to deal with some of the end-of-life care in ways that have less impact than some other traditional therapies that I think have a lot to commend them," Blumenauer said.
- In 2020, Oregon voters approved a referendum to authorize psilocybin healing centers. Psilocybin is the hallucinogenic compound found in "magic mushrooms."
- The congressman's comments were first reported by Marijuana Moment.
- Blumenauer also spoke of his desire to provide terminally ill patients with access to psilocybin.
- Several companies are examining psilocybin for mental health disorders, including COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cybin (NYSE:CYBN), and MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD).
- A study published last month found that psilocybin can help aid in the treatment of alcohol use disorder along with therapy.
