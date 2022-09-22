Krystal Biotech cleared to file EU marketing application for rare skin disease therapy

Sep. 22, 2022 12:35 PM ETKrystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Blue voting tick. Checkbox. Choice and guarantee concept. Democratic elections for parliament or president. Rights and freedoms. Voting lawmaking. Approval symbol, confirmation verification

Andrii Yalanskyi

  • An expert panel of the EU drug regulator has issued a positive opinion on the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for gene therapy B-VEC, allowing the developer Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to file a marketing application targeting a rare skin disorder.
  • The companies seeking to file a Marketing Authorization Application for a drug targeted at the pediatric population must submit a PIP to the European Medicines Agency outlining its plans for studies in children.
  • The positive opinion adopted by the EMA’s Pediatric Committee allows the company to investigate the drug, also known as beremagene geperpavec, as a treatment for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin disorder characterized by blisters and open wounds.
  • The decision awards the company two years of EU marketing exclusivity for B-VEC in addition to ten-year market exclusivity post regulatory approval.
  • Read: B-VEC is “highly approvable,” Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners argues, noting the company’s U.S. marketing application for the treatment filed early this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.