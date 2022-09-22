Redfin expands brokerage services in Hilton Head, South Carolina

Sep. 22, 2022 12:48 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Angled view of a Redfin For Sale sign outside a house in a residential neighborhood during the pandemic

Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has expanded its tech-powered real estate brokerage Thursday to buyers and sellers in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
  • Consumers in the town can now buy and sell homes with local Redfin agents and use the company's website to search homes for sale, book on-demand home tours, and track their home’s estimated value.
  • In addition, the company expanded its listing search feature to include an estimated 570 new counties across 15 states, it said.
  • Now more than 95% of the U.S. population can use Redfin (RDFN) to search for homes for sale or rent and experience 3D home tours.
  • Shares of RDFN, meanwhile, fell 6.6% amid a broader risk-off session.
  • In August, Redfin launched in Florida.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.