Redfin expands brokerage services in Hilton Head, South Carolina
Sep. 22, 2022 12:48 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has expanded its tech-powered real estate brokerage Thursday to buyers and sellers in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Consumers in the town can now buy and sell homes with local Redfin agents and use the company's website to search homes for sale, book on-demand home tours, and track their home’s estimated value.
- In addition, the company expanded its listing search feature to include an estimated 570 new counties across 15 states, it said.
- Now more than 95% of the U.S. population can use Redfin (RDFN) to search for homes for sale or rent and experience 3D home tours.
- Shares of RDFN, meanwhile, fell 6.6% amid a broader risk-off session.
- In August, Redfin launched in Florida.
