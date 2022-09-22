Spectrum Pharma fails to win FDA AdCom backing for cancer therapy

  • An independent group of experts voted against the approval of lung cancer drug poziotinib developed by clinical-stage biotech Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Thursday, clouding its path for FDA approval.
  • With a PDUFA date on Nov. 24, the tyrosine kinase inhibitor is currently under FDA review as a treatment for patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
  • On the question of whether its benefits outweighed the risks, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 9 – 4 to reject the therapy.
  • The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.
  • Currently, SPPI shares are on hold for trading.
  • The stock plunged ~37% Tuesday when the FDA published briefing documents which, according to H.C. Wainwright, suggested a more “argumentative” AdCom meeting.

