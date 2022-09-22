El Pollo Loco signs multi-unit development deal for five restaurants
Sep. 22, 2022 1:31 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) has signed a multi-unit development deal for five new restaurants in parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon over the next several years.
- The deal has been signed with Bunch of Pollo, an experienced franchise group whose partners already own and operate QSR West, a franchisee of more than 70 Burger King restaurants across the region.
- According to Bunch of Pollo, President Amir Sahebalzamany expects the group’s first El Pollo Loco to open in early 2023.
- Both Northern California and Southern Oregon are booming markets with unlimited potential for success, and the Co. look forward to bringing the El Pollo Loco brand to these thriving communities.
