Palatin Technologies stock slips despite posting narrower Q4 loss and rise in revenue

Sep. 22, 2022 1:32 PM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

Shares of micro-cap biopharma Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) fell as much as 10.5% to $7.1 in Thursday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting a narrower Q4 loss and a big jump in revenue.

It is worth noting that PTN stock has been on a downward trend since notching a four-session win streak that included a more than 18% gain on Sept. 16. Assuming today's losses hold, PTN is on track to post a three-day negative streak.

PTN earlier in the day announced Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.34 (vs. -$1.47 last year) that missed estimates by $0.53. Its revenue gained more than four times Y/Y to $0.77M and beat expectations by $0.55M.

The jump in revenue came from a 91% Y/Y increase in quarterly gross product sales for PTN's Vyleesi injection, which is used for the treatment of low libido in premenopausal women. Prescriptions dispensed for the drug rose 49% Q/Q.

PTN's cash and cash equivalents fell to $29.9M as of Q4 end, compared to $37.7M as of March 31 and $60.1M as of Q4 end last year.

The company also said that topline data from its phase 3 study of its dry eye disease treatment was expected in Q2 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.