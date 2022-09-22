Meta acknowledges outage at Instagram hitting large numbers

Sep. 22, 2022 1:36 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • An outage at Instagram (NASDAQ:META) is causing login issues for a large number of its members, users report.
  • Reports circulated on other social media, including Twitter, and crowd-sourced reporting sites including Downdetector, which noted more than 20,000 outage reports around midday Thursday.
  • "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," a spokesperson said. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
  • Meta stock on Thursday is 1.2% higher, bucking a mostly lower stock market and declines among companies (outside of Alphabet) in the internet content sector.

