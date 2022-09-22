Vir begins dosing in mid-stage study of VIR-2218, VIR-3434 for hepatitis D virus
Sep. 22, 2022 1:47 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 trial of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 as monotherapy and in combination to treat people with chronic hepatitis D virus (HDV), which occurs as a simultaneous co-infection or super-infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV).
- The study, dubbed SOLSTICE, will evaluate VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 in adult patients aged 18 years to 69 years with chronic HDV infection receiving nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor therapy, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- Based on the group, people will receive multiple doses of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 as either monotherapy or in combination given as a subcutaneous injection for up to 88 weeks.
