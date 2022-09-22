Abbott stock falls below $100 for first time in two years as it hits fresh 52-week low

Sep. 22, 2022

  • Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) share price fell below $100 in Thursday trading, the first time that has happened since August 2020.
  • The health care giant hit a 52-week low of $99.85. The last time it was below $100 was when it reached $99.75 on Aug. 20, 2020.
  • Abbott shares are down ~27% year to date. Over the last year, they are down ~19%.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance recently wrote that although Abbott (ABT) is facing serious headwinds from the macro environment, the share price decline provides a nice entry point to start a position.

