Chipotle, Shake Shack and Starbucks slide on recession worries in the restaurant sector
The restaurant sector saw sharp drops on Thursday as the reverberations from the Federal Reserve's hawkish position on monetary policy continue to hit pockets of retail.
A combination of interest rate shock, recession worries, and a flight-to-quality has led to one of the worst sessions in a few weeks for restaurant names. While the Federal Reserve kicked off the negative vibe on Wednesday by signaling a longer trajectory for higher interest rates than investors had priced in - the actions of other global central banks to raise rates, a strengthening U.S. dollar, and the expectation for pressure on consumer discretionary spending has contributed to additional pressure for restaurant stocks on Thursday.
Notable decliners included Shake Shack (SHAK) -7.85%, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) -7.24%, Dine Brands Global (DIN) -7.13%, Sweetgreen (SG) -6.95%, Noodles (NDLS) -4.85%, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) -4.55%, and Starbucks (SBUX) -4.23%.
