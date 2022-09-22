Chipotle, Shake Shack and Starbucks slide on recession worries in the restaurant sector

Sep. 22, 2022 2:16 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)SBUX, CAKE, DIN, NDLS, SHAK, SGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

New York City Sues Chipotle For $150 Million Over Workweek Law Violations

Michael M. Santiago

The restaurant sector saw sharp drops on Thursday as the reverberations from the Federal Reserve's hawkish position on monetary policy continue to hit pockets of retail.

A combination of interest rate shock, recession worries, and a flight-to-quality has led to one of the worst sessions in a few weeks for restaurant names. While the Federal Reserve kicked off the negative vibe on Wednesday by signaling a longer trajectory for higher interest rates than investors had priced in - the actions of other global central banks to raise rates, a strengthening U.S. dollar, and the expectation for pressure on consumer discretionary spending has contributed to additional pressure for restaurant stocks on Thursday.

Notable decliners included Shake Shack (SHAK) -7.85%, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) -7.24%, Dine Brands Global (DIN) -7.13%, Sweetgreen (SG) -6.95%, Noodles (NDLS) -4.85%, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) -4.55%, and Starbucks (SBUX) -4.23%.

Read the latest update on the broad stock market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.