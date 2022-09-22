Google's News Showcase publisher program launches in Spain

Sep. 22, 2022 2:20 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Google News webpage on the browser

  • Google News Showcase (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the company's curated news offering and license program, has launched in Spain - the latest milestone in a twisting path for the premium program.
  • More than 60 publishers representing more than 140 publishers are part of the News Showcase in Spain, including national, regional and local outlets, the company says.
  • News Showcase is Google's billion-dollar initiative to pay publishers in order to curate stories through customized layouts, including timelines and other features.
  • Google News itself was allowed to return to Spain on June 22 thanks to updated copyright law.
  • Google has long offered news-related search in the United States, but launching the News Showcase program in America has largely stalled - almost a year behind its launch timeline - thanks to negotiation breakdowns with publishers. During the summer, it made its Canadian launch thanks to new publisher deals; the program this summer also drew a German antitrust probe.

