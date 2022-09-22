FedEx Non-GAAP EPS of $3.44 beats by $0.64, revenue of $23.2B misses by $580M

Sep. 22, 2022
  • FedEx press release (NYSE:FDX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.44 beats by $0.64.
  • Revenue of $23.2B (+5.5% Y/Y) misses by $580M.
  • FQ2 Outlook: Revenue of $23.5B to $24B vs. consensus of $23.78B; Earnings per diluted share of $2.65 or greater, and earnings per diluted share excluding costs related to business optimization initiatives and business realignment activities of $2.75 or greater vs. consensus of $2.80.
  • Capital spending for fiscal year 2023 of $6.3B.
  • Repurchase of $1.5B of FedEx common stock during fiscal 2023.
  • The company expects to repurchase $1B common stock during the second quarter.
  • In FY2023, the company expects to generate total cost savings of $2.2B to 2.7B.

