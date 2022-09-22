Exxon maintained Buy at Goldman as value driven by differentiated projects

Sep. 22, 2022 2:58 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is reiterated as a Buy with a $112 price target at Goldman Sachs on Thursday after the bank hosted investor meetings with Chairman/CEO Darren Woods and other senior management.

Analyst Neil Mehta said Goldman continues to believe Exxon (XOM) offers differentiated upstream projects led by Guyana and the Permian Basin, a unique business transformation that drives the company's free cash flow breakeven lower, and improving returns on capital employed.

Goldman noted Exxon's (XOM) increasingly important role in energy transition and low-carbon emissions projects, seeing "biofuels, hydrogen and CCS as areas of focus where they have differentiated capabilities... Its refineries over time can be repurposed for biofuels production, chemicals/lubricants production, or plastic recycling."

Exxon (XOM) management noted margins in the Chemicals unit have dropped closer to the low end of the 10-year average, but U.S. exposure and the ethane advantage in that market still positions the company well on a relative basis.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares have slipped from highs in anticipation of a recession, but "now is exactly the time to buy XOM," David Alton Clark writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

