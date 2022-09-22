Video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) rose 8.6% after two days of declines following its first day of a trading after completing a de-SPAC transaction on Monday, where its shares soared 40%.

Rumble (RUM) dropped 28% on Tuesday and Wednesday after the jump on Monday. Rumble's gain on Thursday also comes after the video platform announced that SteveWillDoIt, a comedian and video personality, agreed to produce exclusive weekly video content on Rumble.

Rumble, run by CEO Chris Pavlovski, has gained much attention this year as alternative YouTube platform and after it announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's s social media company and his platform Truth Social. Trump's media company is also going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

On Wednesday, DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated his buy rating and $15 price target on Rumble (RUM), which he initiated earlier this month.

"Management told us that investors are beginning to understand the need and the utility of Rumble, but may still be missing how well the company is executing its business," Forte wrote in a note on Wednesday. "The company is growing exponentially in the North American region and its roughly 200 employees are mission-driven for Rumble's success."

Rumble, which some consider a conservative competitor to YouTube, originally announced its deal to go public through SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI back in December.