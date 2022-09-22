Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) gained sharply after the company posted earnings early, prior to Thursday’s close, and highlighted cost-saving actions into 2023.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Memphis-based transportation giant posted $3.44 in earnings per share and $23.2B in revenue.

The company had already pre-announced the bearish results for the quarter as “global volume softness” and a tougher macro backdrop hampered results. Also understood were “service challenges at FedEx Express” that helped lead to an over 25% decline for the stock from the preliminary results report to the actual earnings report. The company elaborated on Thursday that FedEx Express operating income declined 69% from the prior year due to an 11% reduction in global package and freight volume.

With that weaker business expectation, CEO Raj Subramaniam highlighted cost-saving initiatives and pricing actions to protect the company. In total, the actions are expected to save $2.2 to 2.7B, with about $300M realized in the first quarter and another $700M expected in Q2.

The bulk of savings is expected to be drawn from the flagging FedEx Express business, with $1.5 to 1.7B in savings from “reducing flight frequencies and temporarily parking aircraft” during the year. Meanwhile, $350 to 500M in savings are expected from FedEx Ground and “shared and allocated overhead expenses”, respectively.

By fiscal 2025, the company expects to generate approximately $4B in incremental annualized cost savings via some of the streamlining outlined on Thursday. Meanwhile, the company’s “Network 2.0” optimization strategy is expected to recognize $2B in benefits.

“With the immediate focus on reducing fiscal 2023 costs, we are becoming a leaner and more focused company well positioned to create long-term value for our stockholders supported by our global transformation program,” Subramaniam said.

Adding to cost savings, the company announced price increases to take effect at the start of 2023. Rates will increase by an average of 6.9% across the business, according to the company’s quarterly filings.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX) rose 2.77% shortly before Thursday’s close.

Elsewhere, management affirmed the same guidance offered in its pre-announcement.