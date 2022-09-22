Qualcomm slips even as CEO Amon says automotive design-win pipeline now at $30B
Sep. 22, 2022 4:06 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)METABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares slipped on Thursday even as the company's Chief Executive, Cristiano Amon, said its design-win pipeline has climbed to $30B, up from the $19B the semiconductor giant had earlier reported.
- Amon made the announcement at Qualcomm's (QCOM) automotive investor day, noting that its Snapdragon digital chassis and other products in the space are helping the company win market share.
- In addition, Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's (QCOM) company's automotive senior vice president and general manager, said Qualcomm (QCOM) is seeing a total addressable market of about $100B in the automotive space by 2030.
- Duggal also said that starting in 2023, Qualcomm (QCOM) would power Mercedes-Benz cars' cockpits.
- Earlier this month, Meta Platforms (META) and Qualcomm (QCOM) entered into a deal to develop custom virtual reality chips.
Comments (16)