Why did Luminar Technologies stock slide today?

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) fell sharply on Thursday amid deep selling pressure in the electric vehicle sector as investors ramped up their fears over a recession and the impact on valuations of higher interest rates on many of the upstarts in the EV space.

The cash-burning habits of many of the companies populating the space made the hawkish tenor of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday an unwelcome sign. Additionally, the expectation of weaker consumer appetites for spending and elevated supply costs signaled by even the largest automakers worsened already frayed sentiment on some of the sector’s most popular stocks. Meanwhile, WTO challenges over EV subsidies on Thursday added to scrutiny on the industry.

Shares of Luminar Technologies (LAZR) shed 16.38% and traded as low as $7.42 vs. the 52-week range of $5.61 to $23.90.