Why did Luminar Technologies stock slide today?

Sep. 22, 2022 3:59 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) fell sharply on Thursday amid deep selling pressure in the electric vehicle sector as investors ramped up their fears over a recession and the impact on valuations of higher interest rates on many of the upstarts in the EV space.

The cash-burning habits of many of the companies populating the space made the hawkish tenor of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday an unwelcome sign. Additionally, the expectation of weaker consumer appetites for spending and elevated supply costs signaled by even the largest automakers worsened already frayed sentiment on some of the sector’s most popular stocks. Meanwhile, WTO challenges over EV subsidies on Thursday added to scrutiny on the industry.

Shares of Luminar Technologies (LAZR) shed 16.38% and traded as low as $7.42 vs. the 52-week range of $5.61 to $23.90.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.