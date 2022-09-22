Transocean (NYSE:RIG) said Thursday it secured a contract with Wintershall Dea and OMV for its Transocean Norge semi-submersible rig to drill 17 wells off the Norwegian coast, with a commitment to drill all wells in the campaign by the end of 2027; financial terms were not disclosed.

Wintershall Dea and OMV said the objective of the rig collaboration is to increase operational efficiency by taking advantage of the joint competence and related synergy effects in a strategic partnership, which includes a shared rig intake process, shared third party services, onshore supply base and logistics.

Transocean (RIG) said the contract includes options to drill additional operated wells and incentives to reward the contractor for safe and efficient operations.

