Trevi Therapeutics stock sheds ~13% after hours on proposed public offering
Sep. 22, 2022 4:16 PM ETTrevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) on Thursday said it had commenced an underwritten public stock offering.
- Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma fell 12.7% to $1.69 after the bell.
- TRVI expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase shares equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the public offering at the public offering price.
- TRVI will be offering all of the shares and pre-funded warrants to buy shares in the offering.
- Trevi (TRVI) is developing an investigational oral therapy called Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic disorder of the skin.
