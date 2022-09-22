Trevi Therapeutics stock sheds ~13% after hours on proposed public offering

Sep. 22, 2022 4:16 PM ETTrevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) on Thursday said it had commenced an underwritten public stock offering.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma fell 12.7% to $1.69 after the bell.
  • TRVI expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase shares equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the public offering at the public offering price.
  • TRVI will be offering all of the shares and pre-funded warrants to buy shares in the offering.
  • Trevi (TRVI) is developing an investigational oral therapy called Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic disorder of the skin.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.