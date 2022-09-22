Vinci Partners Investments to acquire minority stake in Efficopar
Sep. 22, 2022 4:18 PM ETVinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Asset management platform Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will acquire a minority stake with co-control governance in the Brazilian small-and-medium sized enterprise, Efficopar.
- Vinci Impacto e Retorno IV, VIR IV, has a unique strategy in Brazil, with a dual mandate to generate favorable market returns and an impact, through the acquisition of minority holdings in Brazilian SMEs.
- This transaction marks VIR IV's sixth investment.
- VIR IV is an impact family of funds managed by the Vinci Partners' private equity segment.
- VINP shares were trading -1.86% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
