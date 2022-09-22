Vinci Partners Investments to acquire minority stake in Efficopar

Sep. 22, 2022 4:18 PM ETVinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

In this photo illustration the detail of the two hundred reais note and a few real coins, twenty-five cents. The Real is the current money in Brazil

RafaPress/iStock via Getty Images

  • Asset management platform Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will acquire a minority stake with co-control governance in the Brazilian small-and-medium sized enterprise, Efficopar.
  • Vinci Impacto e Retorno IV, VIR IV, has a unique strategy in Brazil, with a dual mandate to generate favorable market returns and an impact, through the acquisition of minority holdings in Brazilian SMEs.
  • This transaction marks VIR IV's sixth investment.
  • VIR IV is an impact family of funds managed by the Vinci Partners' private equity segment.
  • VINP shares were trading -1.86% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.