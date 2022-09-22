Todos Medical's distribution deal with Nerd Hemp to generate $11.5M in Q4 revenue
Sep. 22, 2022 4:19 PM ETTodos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) announced Thursday it has signed a distributor agreement to supply its dietary supplement Tollovid and CBD products to the artificial intelligence retail machine company- Nerd Hemp.
- Todos anticipates $11.5M in revenue in Q4 2022 from this contract as Nerd Hemp commences its nationwide rollout.
- The report read Nerd Hemp has already been contracted to install 5500 AI Retail machines across the United States in retail outlets including airports, shopping centers, universities and sporting venues among others.
- Manufacturing of Todos's Tollovid and CBD products is slated to begin at its newly leased Cleburn, Texas-based facility.
