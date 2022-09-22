CalAmp GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.01, revenue of $72.8M beats by $3.53M
Sep. 22, 2022 4:20 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CalAmp press release (NASDAQ:CAMP): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $72.8M (-7.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.53M.
- Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was a record $44.5 million, or 61% of total revenue, compared to $39.6 million in the prior quarter.
- Telematics Products revenue increased 13% sequentially to $28.3 million due to an increase in device shipments.
- Gross margin in the quarter increased to 39.8%, compared to 39.6% last quarter.
- GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $7.5 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, or 7% of revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, or 3% of revenue in the prior quarter.
