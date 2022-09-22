iSpecimen names finance chief Tracy Curley as interim CEO
Sep. 22, 2022
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) said Thursday it appointed its CFO Tracy Curley as interim CEO, effective immediately.
- Curley, who replaces current CEO and president Christopher Ianelli, will remain CFO.
- ISPC's board is reviewing near- and long-term needs pertaining to the CEO role.
- Earlier this week, Ianelli informed the board of his resignation as CEO and president due to non-renewal of his executive employment agreement.
- Jill Mullan also informed the board of her resignation as COO as a result of non-renewal of her executive employment contract.
- To ensure smooth transition, Ianelli and Mullan will continue to provide services as ISPC employees through the termination of their employment on Oct. 24.
