TechnipFMC wins 'significant' contract for Shell's Jackdaw gas project

Sep. 22, 2022 4:25 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Jackup Offshore Oil Rig

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) said Thursday it was awarded a "significant" contract by Shell (SHEL) for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services at the Jackdaw gas development in the U.K. North Sea; the company considers a a "significant" contract in the $75M-$250M range.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said the contract covers pipelay for a 30-km tieback from the new Jackdaw platform to Shell's Shearwater platform, as well as an associated riser, spoolpieces, subsea structures and umbilicals.

Shell (SHEL) expects the field to produce 40K boe/day at its peak, with production seen starting in 2025.

This summer, Shell (SHEL) made a final investment decision to develop the Jackdaw gas field, which could supply more than 6% of the U.K.'s total natural gas production by the mid-2020s.

Comments (1)

