AG Mortgage Investment promotes its president to CEO
Sep. 22, 2022 4:28 PM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) has named T.J. Durkin as the company's CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022, adding to his role of president and board member. He'll succeed David Roberts, who has been the company's CEO since its 2011 public offering and will resign as AG Mortgage's chairman, CEO and board member in connection with his pending retirement as partner at Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP on Sept. 30, 2022.
- Debra Hess, who is currently AG Mortgage's (MITT) lead independent director, will become non-executive chair, also effective Oct. 1. In addition, Nicholas Smith, chief investment officer of the mortgage REIT, will join the board on the same day. He is also head of Angelo Gordon's residential whole loan business.
- In early 2021, AG Mortgage (MITT) started to reposition the company to become a leading, pure play residential credit REIT, Roberts said. "T.J. and his team have achieved this transformation at a rapid pace and I am confident that under T.J.’s leadership, MITT will continue to be well positioned in executing our origination and securitization strategy and growing our business," he added.
- In March, the firm nominated Matthew Jozoff, a former JPMorgan executive, to its board as Joseph LaManna, who was MITT's lead independent, didn't stand for re-election.
Comments