AAR Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.04, revenue of $446.3M misses by $8.8M

Sep. 22, 2022 4:28 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AAR press release (NYSE:AIR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $446.3M (-1.9% Y/Y) misses by $8.8M.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve our operating efficiency.
  • Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions we took to improve our operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.
  • Firm-fixed price contract from the U.S. Air Force to produce Next Generation All Aluminum Cargo Pallets with a total contract value, including option periods, of $173.5 million.

