Boeing (NYSE:BA) is said to be preparing to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into the company's allegedly misleading statements about 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The financial terms of the civil settlement weren't known, but the an agreement may be announced as quickly as this week, the Journal reported.

The SEC investigated how the aircraft maker notified investors about the crashes and its efforts to quell the crisis, which reduced the company's market value by billions of dollars. The agency enforces laws requiring public companies to disclose facts that help people make investment decisions.