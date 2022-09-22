Flywire snags Buy rating at Truist on scalable payments infrastructure, large TAMs
Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey started coverage of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) with a Buy rating, citing the paytech's scalable payments infrastructure and huge global total addressable markets. Shares of FLYW, though, edged down 0.7% on Thursday.
The company's "deep domain expertise and scalable payments infrastructure" are "durable competitive advantages in large, immature TAMs," Jeffrey wrote in a note to clients.
The largest and likely most fragmented market that Flywire (FLYW) serves is global business-to-business, of which the company estimates has a TAM exceeding $10T, the analyst said. That's on top of its other verticals including Education sized at $660B, Healthcare at $500B and Travel at $530B.
All in all, its "key verticals are materially non-cyclical and enjoy strong secular demand," which can support more than 20% long-term organic revenue growth, Jeffrey highlighted. For 2022, 10 analysts see FLYW's revenue climbing to $268.2M, representing a Y/Y jump of 48.1%.
Jeffrey's Buy rating falls between the Quant's Hold rating and the average Wall Street rating of Strong Buy.
Previously, (Sep. 14) Flywire joins hands with Universitas XXI for integrated payment solution.
