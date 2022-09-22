Tritium DCFC reports FY results
Sep. 22, 2022 4:33 PM ETTritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tritium DCFC press release (NASDAQ:DCFC): FY Net loss of $120M.
- Revenue of $85.82M (+52.8% Y/Y).
- Achieved record fiscal year sales orders of $203 million, an increase year-over-year of 232%, and ended the June 30, 2022 fiscal year with a record backlog of $149 million as customer demand grew strongly across all of the Company’s geographies.
- Started production at the Company’s new 120,000 square foot Tennessee factory in July 2022, a critical milestone towards supporting future growth.
- Announced a $150 million three-year lending facility with the support of longstanding lending partners and a $75 million committed equity facility.
- Shares +0.68%.
