Tritium DCFC reports FY results

Sep. 22, 2022 4:33 PM ETTritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tritium DCFC press release (NASDAQ:DCFC): FY Net loss of $120M.
  • Revenue of $85.82M (+52.8% Y/Y).
  • Achieved record fiscal year sales orders of $203 million, an increase year-over-year of 232%, and ended the June 30, 2022 fiscal year with a record backlog of $149 million as customer demand grew strongly across all of the Company’s geographies.
  • Started production at the Company’s new 120,000 square foot Tennessee factory in July 2022, a critical milestone towards supporting future growth.
  • Announced a $150 million three-year lending facility with the support of longstanding lending partners and a $75 million committed equity facility.
  • Shares +0.68%.

