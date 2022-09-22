VICI Properties invests $127M in Great Wolf Resorts' Texas water park project

  • U.S. REIT VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) on Thursday said it would provide a mezzanine loan for up to $127M to indoor water parks operator Great Wolf Resorts for the development of a project in Texas.
  • The loan will be funded with cash on hand.
  • The project - Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas - is a more than $200M 532-room indoor water park resort in Webster, Texas, VICI said in a statement.
  • The loan will have an initial term of three years with two 12-month extension options subject to certain conditions.
  • VICI had entered into an arrangement with Blackstone (BX) majority owned Great Wolf Resorts to provide up to $300M of mezzanine financing to support the funding of the development of their indoor water park resort pipeline.
  • VICI said the latest $127M loan was the third investment so far for a total capital commitment of $265.5M.
