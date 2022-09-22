Pfizer, US government cut back COVID vaccines to donate this year - Bloomberg

Sep. 22, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and the US government have agreed to reduce the number of COVID-19 vaccines the latter will donate to other countries this year to 600M doses from 1B, Bloomberg reported.
  • Last year, President Biden ordered 1B shots from Pfizer (PFE) for the purposes of donating them to other countries to achieve vaccine equality. However, the global demand for COVID vaccines has greatly declined.
  • The US government still has the option to order up to the 400M shots it has currently cut, Bloomberg said.
  • Over 450M Pfizer (PFE) doses have been donated to date.
  • Earlier Thursday, Pfizer (PFE) said it would donate 6M treatment courses of its COVID-19 drug Paxlovid to Global Fund as part of its COVID-19 Response Mechanism

