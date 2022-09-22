Babylon receives NYSE notice and gets approval for reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of between 15 and 25
Sep. 22, 2022 4:55 PM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) received notice from the NYSE that it is not in compliance with listings standards as it did not maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- Company received shareholder approval of a reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of between 15 and 25, which is intended as soon as possible in Q4 2022.
- Company believes that a reverse share split will also benefit its shareholders because it will enable to reach additional institutional shareholders who impose minimum price requirements.
