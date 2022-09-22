Babylon receives NYSE notice and gets approval for reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of between 15 and 25

Sep. 22, 2022 4:55 PM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) received notice from the NYSE that it is not in compliance with listings standards as it did not maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • Company received shareholder approval of a reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of between 15 and 25, which is intended as soon as possible in Q4 2022.
  • Company believes that a reverse share split will also benefit its shareholders because it will enable to reach additional institutional shareholders who impose minimum price requirements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.