Senti Biosciences initiated at buy at Chardan on gene circuit synthetic biology platform

Sep. 22, 2022 4:57 PM ETSenti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street New York City

aluxum

  • Chardan Capital Markets has initiated Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) with a buy highlighting the potential of the company's gene circuit synthetic biology platform and engineered cell therapy pipeline.
  • The firm says the platform and pipeline can "address several limitations of current cell and gene therapy modalities."
  • Chardan has a price target of $12 (757% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • "Senti (SNT) has developed a suite of technologies including logicgates, calibrated-release cytokines, small-molecule regulated promoters....[that] can be used independently or in concert to achieve an optimized therapeutic profile across multiple modalities including various engineered cell therapy types as well as viral vectors," Chardan analyst wrote.
  • Senti has two candidates based on donor-derived CAR-NK cells: SENTI-202 for acute myeloid leukemia, and SENTI-301 for hepatocellular carcinoma. Both are expected to enter the clinic next year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.