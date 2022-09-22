Senti Biosciences initiated at buy at Chardan on gene circuit synthetic biology platform
Sep. 22, 2022 4:57 PM ETSenti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Chardan Capital Markets has initiated Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) with a buy highlighting the potential of the company's gene circuit synthetic biology platform and engineered cell therapy pipeline.
- The firm says the platform and pipeline can "address several limitations of current cell and gene therapy modalities."
- Chardan has a price target of $12 (757% upside based on Thursday's close).
- "Senti (SNT) has developed a suite of technologies including logicgates, calibrated-release cytokines, small-molecule regulated promoters....[that] can be used independently or in concert to achieve an optimized therapeutic profile across multiple modalities including various engineered cell therapy types as well as viral vectors," Chardan analyst wrote.
- Senti has two candidates based on donor-derived CAR-NK cells: SENTI-202 for acute myeloid leukemia, and SENTI-301 for hepatocellular carcinoma. Both are expected to enter the clinic next year.
Comments