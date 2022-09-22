NYSE, Tokyo Stock Exchange collaborate to support cross-border investment
Sep. 22, 2022 4:56 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The NYSE, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Tokyo Stock Exchange has announced a new agreement to support cross-border investment between the U.S. and Japan by collaborating in areas including product development, marketing, and information sharing.
- “In addition, as the public and private sectors in Japan are pushing forward with joint initiatives to realize a ‘New Form of Capitalism,’ we hope that this agreement will contribute by improving the investment environment, among other things,” said Hiromi Yamaji, President & CEO, TSE.
- The two exchanges have agreed to strengthen and further advance their relationship to promote and support the development of both exchanges’ businesses.
