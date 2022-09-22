NYSE, Tokyo Stock Exchange collaborate to support cross-border investment

Sep. 22, 2022 4:56 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The NYSE, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Tokyo Stock Exchange has announced a new agreement to support cross-border investment between the U.S. and Japan by collaborating in areas including product development, marketing, and information sharing.
  • “In addition, as the public and private sectors in Japan are pushing forward with joint initiatives to realize a ‘New Form of Capitalism,’ we hope that this agreement will contribute by improving the investment environment, among other things,” said Hiromi Yamaji, President & CEO, TSE.
  • The two exchanges have agreed to strengthen and further advance their relationship to promote and support the development of both exchanges’ businesses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.